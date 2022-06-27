Advertisement

Reports of multiple people injured after Amtrak train derails in mid-Missouri

Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MENDEN, Mo. (KMOV) - There are reports that multiple people were injured when a train derailed near a small town in mid-Missouri.

Amtrak says one of its trains traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed near Menden, Mo. Monday afternoon. Menden located is northwest of Columbia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a dump truck was involved and eight train cars derailed.

A total of 243 passengers were on board. Videos posted to social media show the train on its side.

Those who were on the train when it derailed were taken to Northwest High School near Mendon. Photos show medical professionals and law enforcement tending to people inside the school’s gym.

Other information was not immediately known.

