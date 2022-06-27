Reports of multiple people injured after Amtrak train derails in mid-Missouri

MENDEN, Mo. (KMOV) - There are reports that multiple people were injured when a train derailed near a small town in mid-Missouri.

Amtrak says one of its trains traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed near Menden, Mo. Monday afternoon. Menden located is northwest of Columbia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a dump truck was involved and eight train cars derailed.

We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. @MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 27, 2022

A total of 243 passengers were on board. Videos posted to social media show the train on its side.

Those who were on the train when it derailed were taken to Northwest High School near Mendon. Photos show medical professionals and law enforcement tending to people inside the school’s gym.

So thankful for the people here, safely at the Northwestern high school near Mendon. This town pulled together to help everyone pic.twitter.com/RYAVvQRlPm — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

Other information was not immediately known.

