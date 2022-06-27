New owners of AT&T building want it give it ‘historic’ status

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Downtown St. Louis’ largest vacant office building could soon be getting a major upgrade.

The AT&T building was built in 1986. Company employees last worked there in 2017. The building’s new owners want to add it to the National Register of Historic Places. New York-based SomeraRoad Inc. bought the building in April for around $4 million.

Getting on a list such as the National Register of Historic Places would allow the owners to receive tax credits from the State of Missouri and the federal government.

