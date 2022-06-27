Advertisement

New owners of AT&T building want it give it ‘historic’ status

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Downtown St. Louis’ largest vacant office building could soon be getting a major upgrade.

The AT&T building was built in 1986. Company employees last worked there in 2017. The building’s new owners want to add it to the National Register of Historic Places. New York-based SomeraRoad Inc. bought the building in April for around $4 million.

Getting on a list such as the National Register of Historic Places would allow the owners to receive tax credits from the State of Missouri and the federal government.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

3 killed, multiple injured in Amtrak crash
The AT&T building was built in 1986. Company employees last worked there in 2017. The...
New owners of AT&T building want it give it ‘historic’ status
Rob Nightingale provided this image to KCTV5 News after a train derailed in Mendon, Missouri.
3 killed, multiple injured in Amtrak crash
Reports of multiple people injured after Amtrak train derails in mid-Missouri