Mayor Jones, local leaders promise support amid abortion ruling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones along with other local leaders are promising to support a woman’s right to an abortion and support women at all stages of pregnancy.

Mayor Jones held a press conference Monday morning on the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade. Congresswoman Cori Bush, pro-abortion advocates, and faith leaders also joined the mayor following Missouri’s ban on all abortions except those of a medical emergency.

“So even while the Supreme Court and our state work overtime to turn back the clock on our freedom,” said Mayor Jones. “I’m proud to be joined here with leaders from across our region to show that St. Louis is united in this fight.”

Jones said the consequences of this ruling will fall the hardest on black women, poor women, and communities of color. She announced her support for St. Louis Alderman Bill 61. The bill would create the Reproductive Equity Fund, which gives $1 million from ARPA funds for grants to support women. It would also provide funding for transportation, lodging, childcare, and more.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.