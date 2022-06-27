Man with medical conditions missing from south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing Sunday morning.

Police say Bobby Ray Davis went missing around Musick and Gravois in South County at 8 a.m. He has a traumatic brain injury and other medical conditions. He recently relocated with his family and is unfamiliar with the area. Davis is 5′5″, 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat, gray t-shirt and black pants. Police said he has been known to frequent the Kingshighway area.

Anyone who see Davis is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

