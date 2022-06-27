Man admits to shooting Maryland Heights officer in 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – A man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting a Maryland Heights police officer in 2019.

The shooting happened on June 20 near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive, near Interstate 270 and 364 before 4 a.m. At the time, Maryland Heights Police Chief William Carson said two officers were assigned to monitor the area of Bennington and Gallery due to a recent string of car break-ins in the area.

During that patrol, they spotted two suspects. Police said one of the suspects, later identified as 17-year-old Menius T. Ellis, fired shots at the two officers when they approached, wounding a 38-year-old male officer. The officer’s partner returned fire but did not hit the suspect.

Ellis, now 20, pleaded guilty Monday to four felonies and one misdemeanor in connection to the shooting. Court documents state he admitted to shooting at the officer, hitting him twice in the leg.

“It’s good that this individual took responsibility for his violent actions in firing upon two uniformed police officers who were simply doing their jobs in investigating a petty theft,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I am just thankful that neither officer lost their lives for doing their jobs.”

A sentencing hearing was set for July 18.

