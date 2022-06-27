At least 1 dead after multi-car cash in Pine Lawn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash in north St. Louis County late Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. south of Interstate 70 on Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn. Police said two cars were involved in the crash, with one of the cars catching fire.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

