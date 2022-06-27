Florissant Road closed after fatal car crash in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A deadly car crash has left Florissant Road closed early Monday morning in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened on South New Florissant Road at about 1:45 a.m. Police said the one car involved caught fire and trapped one person inside. At least one person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital.

Florissant Police Department told News 4 that Florissant Road will be closed between Washington and St. Anthony because of the crash. They instruct drivers to detour around the area as no cars will be permitted through at this time.

No further information has been released.

