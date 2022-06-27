Advertisement

Fire in Sullivan leaves 7 burn victims, house a total loss

Generic photo
Generic photo(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- Seven people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Sullivan, Missouri, Sunday morning.

The Sullivan Fire Protection District tells News 4 it responded to the fire in the 600 block of Elizabeth around 9:45 a.m. Six burn victims were already outside the residence but one was still inside when firefighters arrived. Firefighters searched through the flames in the home and found the seventh victim within a few minutes.

The home was a total loss due to the fire. A neighboring home also suffered extensive damage. No firefighters were injured.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

