Fire in Sullivan leaves 7 burn victims, house a total loss

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- Seven people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Sullivan, Missouri, Sunday morning.

The Sullivan Fire Protection District tells News 4 it responded to the fire in the 600 block of Elizabeth around 9:45 a.m. Six burn victims were already outside the residence but one was still inside when firefighters arrived. Firefighters searched through the flames in the home and found the seventh victim within a few minutes.

The home was a total loss due to the fire. A neighboring home also suffered extensive damage. No firefighters were injured.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

