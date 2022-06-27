Advertisement

Episode 190: Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Tropical Moose

The Kirkwood couple sold out on day one. Fast forward to now, they have a booming business and are about to open a restaurant. Down the street, they took over the popular Tropical Moose Shaved Ice stand at the Kirkwood Farmer’s Market.(KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s incredible to think about what can happen in two years.

In early 2020, Mike Shadwick decided to finally make the jump into the restaurant industry.

His wife Meredith convinced him to apply for a kitchen job. He loved it. Then boom: COVID.

But that pause was what actually kicked things off for the Shadwicks. After tossing around ideas, Honeybees Biscuits + Good Eats was born.

The Kirkwood couple sold out on day one. Fast forward to now, they have a booming business and are about to open a restaurant. Down the street, they took over the popular Tropical Moose Shaved Ice stand at the Kirkwood Farmer’s Market.

“Tro Mo” is a St. Louis summer staple. The couple dishes about the ups, downs, and lessons learned over the whirlwind two years.

