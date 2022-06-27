City of St. Charles to start Lights On! Initiative

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting this July, St. Charles City police officers will be replacing head and taillight violations with vouchers for a free light repair.

The city calls this initiative a simple idea with a powerful impact as it turns dreaded traffic stops into an opportunity for creating positive and beneficial interactions with police. Drivers affected by burnt-out head or tail lights will be given a voucher by the police officer for a free light repair at participating auto centers. The auto centers include LTS Auto, JC Car Care, Plaza Sales and Service, and Old Town Automotive.

The city said tickets issued for equipment violations are a sudden, unforeseen expense that isn’t affordable for some drivers. Those that can’t pay their fines could result in hundreds of dollars in late fees, sometimes jail time, and an increased likelihood of being pulled over again.

“Our goal is to maintain trust in the community with our police force. We’re very excited to introduce this helpful program,” said Police Chief Ray Juengst.

The Lights On! program has now expanded across nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in the United States. About 6,000 vouchers have been collected to date and 33% of recipients have household incomes below $30,000. The program benefits low-income drivers but it also causes less stress for officers and ultimately makes the roads safer for longer.

For more information on the program, visit the website here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.