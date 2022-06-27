Body pulled from Mississippi River, Metro East police say

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Metro East investigators were called to the Mississippi River to recover a body Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a body was pulled from the river. Limited details surrounding the victim’s identity or what alerted officers to the area have been released.

