Body pulled from Mississippi River, Metro East police say
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Metro East investigators were called to the Mississippi River to recover a body Monday morning.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a body was pulled from the river. Limited details surrounding the victim’s identity or what alerted officers to the area have been released.
