Advertisement

Body pulled from Mississippi River, Metro East police say

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(Gray)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Metro East investigators were called to the Mississippi River to recover a body Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a body was pulled from the river. Limited details surrounding the victim’s identity or what alerted officers to the area have been released.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Suspicous death investigating underway in Gravois Park
St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged 46-year-old Dawan Ferguson, right, with...
WATCH LIVE: Murder trial of father accused of killing Christian Ferguson
Here is a list of places that will have firework displays on the 4th in St. Louis
LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th
A deadly car crash has left Florissant Road closed early Monday morning in north St. Louis...
3 killed after car bursts into flames in North County crash