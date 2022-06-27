Advertisement

Blues looking to host prospect camp

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues announced they would have a 2022 prospect camp on July 11 at the Centene Community Ice Center.

All on-ice camp sessions will be open to the public. The prospects will be split into two teams, including Team Maclnnis and Team Tkachuk. Each team will participate in practice sessions and four-on-four and three-on-three games each day of camp.

The camp will be highlighted by Blues players Zack Bolduc and Jake Neighbours. There will be a full camp roster released following the 2O22 NHL Draft.

