4Warn Forecast: Below Normal Temps And Humidity Into Tomorrow

Weather Discussion: The normal high this time of year is 89. We should remain below normal through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures climb Wednesday but humidity should remain below normal. Heat and humidity return ahead of the Holiday Weekend.

There is a chance for some rain and storms over the weekend. While there is a very slight chance Friday afternoon, the better chances come overnight Friday night into Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. There is a chance that the cold front stalls somewhere in the area and will serve as a focus for several rounds of rain and storms over the holiday weekend. Timing on these is still very much up in the air until we get a better idea of where the cold front is going to set up. Check back for details!

