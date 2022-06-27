Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Below Normal Temps And Humidity Into Tomorrow

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: The normal high this time of year is 89. We should remain below normal through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures climb Wednesday but humidity should remain below normal. Heat and humidity return ahead of the Holiday Weekend.

There is a chance for some rain and storms over the weekend. While there is a very slight chance Friday afternoon, the better chances come overnight Friday night into Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. There is a chance that the cold front stalls somewhere in the area and will serve as a focus for several rounds of rain and storms over the holiday weekend. Timing on these is still very much up in the air until we get a better idea of where the cold front is going to set up. Check back for details!

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day forecast
4Warn Forecast: Below Normal Temps And Humidity
4Warn Forecast: Below Normal Temps And Humidity
4Warn Forecast: Below Normal Temps And Humidity
4Warn Foreccast: Cooler, Less Humid Air Has Arrived, And Will Stick Around Awhile
4Warn Alert: Rain Ending South, Much Cooler
4Warn Alert: Rain Ending South, Much Cooler