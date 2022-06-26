Mixed reaction from Metro residents of newly-signed federal gun legislation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bipartisan gun control bill after deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas sparked change.

The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday.

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, those 21 years old and younger, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people considered to be dangerous.

The accused shooters in the Uvalde and Buffalo shooting were both 18 at the time of the incidents.

“Whose lives would have been saved if we had this in place then?” said gun owner Heather Fleming, who is the founder of St. Louis area-based Missouri Equity Education Partnership. “I know a lot of people are saying that it’s not exactly what we want, but it’s beginning. There’s so many times that we have marched around this issue that we just--Parkland--we just thought that this would be just like other times.”

“From what I see that passed, the only people that really have a concern are some very few people that it has a direct effect on,” said Mid America Arms owner Al Rothweiler in St. Louis County. “Every firearm that leaves here has a federal background check. People have to pass that to buy a firearm here.”

Rothweiler believes enforcement is the issue, not laws.

“They’re just not enforced,” he said “They’re just not prosecuted and they’re not sentenced for it. So, they keep doing them.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.