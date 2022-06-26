Flaherty leaves game vs Cubs right shoulder tightness, Cards say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty left Sunday’s game against the Cubs with right shoulder stiffness, the Redbirds announced.

Flaherty left the game after only two innings, surrendering a hit and two walks, while recording two strikeouts; he did not give up a run. The right-hander was making his third start of what had already been an injury- shortened season.

RHP Jack Flaherty was removed from the game with right shoulder stiffness. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 26, 2022

Flaherty missed the first two months of the season with inflammation in his right shoulder. He made his debut on June 15 against the Pirates and made a start on the most recent road trip in Milwaukee.

In his three starts this season, Flaherty has not recorded a decision, with a 7.50 ERA and four strikeouts.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.