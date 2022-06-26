Advertisement

Flaherty leaves game vs Cubs right shoulder tightness, Cards say

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty winds up during the first inning of the...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty left Sunday’s game against the Cubs with right shoulder stiffness, the Redbirds announced.

Flaherty left the game after only two innings, surrendering a hit and two walks, while recording two strikeouts; he did not give up a run. The right-hander was making his third start of what had already been an injury- shortened season.

Flaherty missed the first two months of the season with inflammation in his right shoulder. He made his debut on June 15 against the Pirates and made a start on the most recent road trip in Milwaukee.

In his three starts this season, Flaherty has not recorded a decision, with a 7.50 ERA and four strikeouts.

