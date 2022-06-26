Advertisement

4Warn Foreccast: Cooler, Less Humid Air Has Arrived, And Will Stick Around Awhile

4Warn Alert: Rain Ending South, Much Cooler
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Drier air has been rolling in all day & the humidity will feel quite low all the way through Thursday!

Temperatures through Tuesday will be below average but then we get hot again beginning on Wednesday.

Rain re-enters the forecast beginning Friday afternoon. Best chances are Friday night - Saturday as a cold front moves through. A few showers could linger into Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

