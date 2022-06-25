Trash problems piling up for St. Louis City
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City confirmed Friday that trash collection is going to seven days a week. Residents have been frustrated as their trash is piling up in alleyways recently.
St. Louis City is short trash truck drivers and mechanics. The city also says people are stealing the metal hooks off of dumpsters, which means the trucks can’t lift them up.
