Police: Inmate cuts corrections officer in the face with sharp object at St. Louis City Justice Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A corrections officer at the St. Louis City Justice Center was injured after two inmates assaulted him, police said.

One of the inmates had a homemade sharp object and cut the 36-year-old officer, police said. The inmates are 32 and 40 years old. Police did not release their names.

The incident happened Friday morning around 11 a.m. at the Justice Center, which sits at 200 South Tucker St.

The officer was taken to a hospital with cuts to his face. He was listed in stable condition. No other information was released Friday.

