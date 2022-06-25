Advertisement

Police: Inmate cuts corrections officer in the face with sharp object at St. Louis City Justice Center

City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis
City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A corrections officer at the St. Louis City Justice Center was injured after two inmates assaulted him, police said.

One of the inmates had a homemade sharp object and cut the 36-year-old officer, police said. The inmates are 32 and 40 years old. Police did not release their names.

The incident happened Friday morning around 11 a.m. at the Justice Center, which sits at 200 South Tucker St.

The officer was taken to a hospital with cuts to his face. He was listed in stable condition. No other information was released Friday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Frankie Martin's Garden to open July 1
Frankie Martin's Garden to open July 1
rung for women
President of Rung for Women speaks out after Roe v. Wade overturn
slu law professor
SLU law professor talks local impacts of Roe v. Wade overturn
Illinois planned parenthood
Illinois clinics see spike in demand for abortion services as Roe v. Wade is overturned
local reaction roe v. wade
Local reaction to SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade