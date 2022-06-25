New food truck garden to open in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville.

Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room.

Cottleville’s mayor wants to see the venue draw more foot traffic to the area.

Before the official opening, the garden is hosting the St. Louis Bourbon and Brews Festival. There will be more than 100 craft beers, bourbons and whiskeys, and live music.

This event is already sold out.

