Advertisement

Masks optional again for Arch visitors

The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the...
The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the mid-1960s to withstand a strong earthquake, but many other structures in the central U.S. are not. That's concerning because the active New Madrid Fault is centered in southeastern Missouri, and experts say there's up to a 10% chance of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake or greater in the region within the next 50 years. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Masks are optional again for visitors of indoor areas at the Gateway Arch National Park.

The National Parks Service made the announcement Saturday. It comes around three weeks after the mandate was reinstated amid rising COVID-19 transmission in St. Louis City and County.

Schnucks also reinstated a mask mandate for employees and vendors at stores in St. Louis City and County in early June. That mandate remains in place and is also now in effect in Jefferson County.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
Man shot in North City Saturday morning
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Tuesday...
Victim who died in double shooting at North City gas station identified
Police said a suspect car was seen in the area. The car was a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger...
Major Case Squad investigating double homicide in Pine Lawn
Make A wish All Star Game
‘I GOT THIS’ Make-A-Wish All-Star Game raises goal to give back to community