Major Case Squad investigating double homicide in Pine Lawn

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to help the North County Police Cooperative in the investigation of a double homicide in Pine Lawn.

The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue when officers responded to a call for shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect car was seen in the area. The car was a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger with custom wheels and a red pinstripe on the side. Investigators are now looking for any information about the car.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

