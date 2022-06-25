Major Case Squad investigating double homicide in Pine Lawn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to help the North County Police Cooperative in the investigation of a double homicide in Pine Lawn.

The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue when officers responded to a call for shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect car was seen in the area. The car was a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger with custom wheels and a red pinstripe on the side. Investigators are now looking for any information about the car.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

