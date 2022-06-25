Lindbergh students send experiments off into space

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pair of teenagers are already working with NASA before they finish high school.

A rocket that was launched into space carried science experiments of students across the country, including two Lindbergh high schools. The experiment started in eighth grade at Sperring Middle School.

They identified a problem if an astronaut’s tool or parts break, they could simply use a mall 3D printer to print the parts.

