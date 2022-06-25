Advertisement

Lindbergh students send experiments off into space

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pair of teenagers are already working with NASA before they finish high school.

A rocket that was launched into space carried science experiments of students across the country, including two Lindbergh high schools. The experiment started in eighth grade at Sperring Middle School.

They identified a problem if an astronaut’s tool or parts break, they could simply use a mall 3D printer to print the parts.

