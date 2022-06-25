‘I GOT THIS’ Make A Wish All Star Game raises goal to give back to community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A young teen found a fun way to give back to the community, through the love of basketball.

Since the sixth grade, Luke Kahrhoff had the idea of establishing the I GOT THIS All-Star Game for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The idea became a reality on Friday, at St. Dominic High School.

When he was nine years old, Kahrhoff, 17, was diagnosed with stage four cancer. During the course of his chemotherapy treatment, he was nominated to be a Wish Kid with Make-A-Wish.

“My wish was to train with the United States men’s national soccer team,” Kahrhoff said. “It was an experience that I will never forget and one that helped me tremendously throughout the course of my treatment.”

When Kahrhoff’s older brothers were managers for CBC High School’s basketball team during his treatments, he wanted to find a fun and exciting way how to give back to his community and to young kids that were going through similar situations that he was going through. When Cadets’ head coach Justin Tatum heard about his idea, he took Kahrhoff under his wing, making him a part of the team for the past two years.

“For this, I texted him about it a few months, I asked ‘would you want to do this?’ He said ‘Yea of course anything for you.’”Kahroff said. “He’s like an uncle to me.”

Kahrhoff has known Tatum for eight years. Whenever CBC would have games, he would sit courtside next to him.

“I told him from the beginning anything for you dog,” Tatum said. “Whatever he needs me to do I’m going to make it happen for him.”

Throughout Kahrhoff’s six months of planning the event, he contacted some of the top local high school basketball players in the area including Kobi Williams, Jobe Bryant, and Cameron Williams.

“I’d wrote them like a whole long paragraph and would be like ‘this is why I’m doing it, is what we’re doing, and this is when we’re doing it,’” Kahrhoff said. “And then since then, we would just talk about it.”

Kahrhoff dedicated the I GOT THIS All-Star game to two Make-A-Wish kids, Dannah Warner and Cooper Craddock. The event included a dunk contest, a three-point competition, and a full game where the kids can jump in on the court with the players.

Before this event, Kahrhoff’s goal was to raise $20,000. Throughout the whole event, he succeeded and raised $23,500 to go towards the local Make-A-Wish chapter. He looks to continue giving back to other Make-A-Wish kids through other events such as soccer, and other sports.

