Advertisement

Herrera’s 8th inning sac fly helps Cardinals beat Cubs 5-3

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, grounds into a double play to end the top of the third inning as...
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, grounds into a double play to end the top of the third inning as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt handles the throw during a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for his first career RBI and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3.

Juan Yepez lined a one-out double to the left field wall off Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr. in the eighth, and pinch-runner Edmundo Sosa advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring the go-ahead run on Herrera’s fly.

Harrison Bader advanced to second on Herrera’s out and scored on Tommy Edman’s single to right field to extend the lead to 5-3.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux, left, confers with relief pitcher Genesis...
Cardinals place reliever Cabrera on injured list
Make A Wish All Star Game
I GOT THIS: Make a wish all star game
Make A wish All Star Game
‘I GOT THIS’ Make-A-Wish All-Star Game raises goal to give back to community
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, grounds into a double play to end the top of the third inning as...
Same as it ever was: Hendricks stymies Cardinals (again), propels Cubs in series opener