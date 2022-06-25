4Warn Forecast: Heat Surges Today, Strong Storms Possible This Evening & Tonight

Weather Discussion: We’ve upgraded today to a WEATHER ALERT day because of an increasing chance for strong to severe storms this evening and tonight.

But first, Saturday’s forecast brings a one-day burst of intense heat and humidity. We’re expecting highs in the upper 90s with a heat index near 103. That’s just below “Heat Advisory” criteria. Watch for an isolated downpour or storm this afternoon, but chances appear low. Beyond that time, however, a cold front approaches from the northwest, increasing rain and storm chances during the evening and nighttime hours. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail possible.

Rain chances diminish Sunday morning as cooler air comes spilling into our area. Sunday will still be muggy in the morning, but the humidity will be falling during the afternoon, and it will be significantly cooler.

