4Warn Alert: Severe Storm Watch Until Midnight, Damaging Winds Possible

Weather Discussion: A severe storm watch is in effect until Midnight for St. Louis and areas north. Damaging winds are the main threat from storms that move in late this evening, mainly after 9PM. A stray storm may develop earlier, but a line of storms is expected late evening and overnight. This is triggered by the cold front which will make for big changes Sunday. In the pre-dawn hours Sunday storms are still possibly but the rain threat will diminish quickly by or after sunrise. Then a humid morning will turn less humid as the day goes on with a much cooler day on tap. Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday, only the 2nd below normal afternoon in 16 days.

