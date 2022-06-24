What to expect at America’s Birthday Parade

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The 139th America’s Birthday Parade is just over a week away. News 4′s Damon Arnold has been highlighting what can be expected for the big day, including a performance from a group focused on building futures.

A stepping crew called “Gentlemen of Vision” will be participating in the parade. There will also be a Liberty Bell, marching bands, floats and more at the parade.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.