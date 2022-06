Thrillville Fair coming to The Family Arena in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The nationally traveling Thrillville Fair is coming to The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

The fair will run from July 7 to July 17 starting at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. It will feature world-class entertainment including the Sea Lion Splash, Dominguez Circus, Paul Bunyan Lumber Jack, and an Exotic Petting Zoo. The fair will also include over 28 amusement rides, fair food, games, and more.

Tickets are $10 for admission but the purchase of an armband is required for amusement rides. The fair is also running some online promotions including Mommy Monday, $2 Tuesday, Free Admission Wednesday, and Thrifty Thursday.

For more information or to buy tickets visit the website here.

