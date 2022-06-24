Advertisement

St. Louis County to offer COVID shots for infants

On Friday, First District Health Unit started COVID Vaccines for children ages six months to...
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County is offering coronavirus shots for children as young as six months old.

The health department started offering the vaccine at the John C Murphy Health Center in Berkeley and the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills. Officials say they have seen a steady stream of families come in so far.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly suggested. Shots from both Pfizer and Moderna are available,

