St. Louis County to offer COVID shots for infants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County is offering coronavirus shots for children as young as six months old.

The health department started offering the vaccine at the John C Murphy Health Center in Berkeley and the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills. Officials say they have seen a steady stream of families come in so far.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly suggested. Shots from both Pfizer and Moderna are available,

