MSHP urges caution, safety on highways following serious pedestrian injuries this week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Serious crashes on Missouri highways over the last two days are now a somber reminder of the dangers that come with getting out of a vehicle after an accident.

“In the last two or three years, we’ve seen a larger number of [pedestrian crashes] it seems like and there’s not a rhyme or reason really for it,” said Corporal Dallas Thompson with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C.

Just this week, one person died and two were injured in two separate highway crashes.

Police say 21-year-old Noah Goodwin died on Wednesday after getting off of his motorcycle to assist a relative who was in a pickup truck that broke down in front of him on I-44 traveling eastbound. A tractor trailer traveling eastbound struck both the truck stuck in the middle of highway traffic with the driver inside and Goodwin. The 43-year-old family member was seriously injured; however, Goodwin did not survive.

News 4 spoke with friends of the family who declined to go on camera. They say the entire family is still processing the tragedy.

On Thursday morning, two drivers were out of their vehicles on I-270 on Dougherty Ferry Road discussing a crash, when another car swerved, hit and injured one of the drivers.

“It’s just a hard reminder of how dangerous our roadways can be, especially our busy interstates,” said Thompson.

It has residents thinking about how they have handled incidents on the highway in the past.

“I pulled off to the side of the road and cried and someone told me to move, and I moved,” said Adesina Moncure about getting a flat tire on the highway. “After that experience, I was feeling like I need a little bit of training on what to do actually after getting in an accident. I was a little shaken up afterwards.”

Thompson urges drivers to first and foremost get their car completely off the roadway if they get into a vehicle accident, call 911, and wait inside their car for help to come.

Those wishing to help should also stay in their cars.

“Let first responders come to you and stay inside your vehicle until we get there. Because we’ve got the emergency lights. We can give people some warning to slow down, there’s a hazard ahead and to move over,” said Thompson.

Only when you absolutely cannot move your vehicle off the road is getting out okay.

“[If] your vehicle is stuck especially on a busy interstate, is stuck on one lane of traffic, just get out of the vehicle, [and] walk away from it totally,” said Thompson. “That way if that vehicle would get hit you’re not inside that vehicle. You can get off to the shoulder of the road, off into the ditch line, away from traffic into safety and then call 911 and get first responders there.”

With one of the summer’s busiest travel weekends coming up, Thompson says it’s crucial now to make sure drivers are prepared for any kind of dangers on the road.

“We’re going to have all troopers that are available to be out working trying to be visible, trying to be seen, trying to be that voluntary compliance. If they see us out there, maybe that’ll remind them that they need to slow down before they find themselves involved in a crash,” he said.

