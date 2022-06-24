Advertisement

Man charged with homicide of 3-year-old in East St. Louis

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Troy L. Cooper of Cahokia Heights was charged Friday after a 3-year-old was shot and killed in East St. Louis Sunday.

Cooper, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Police allege Cooper fired shots at a passing vehicle around 15th and Broadway and fatally shot the 3-year-old boy and also struck an 11-year-old boy. The 11-year-old survived the shooting.

Cooper was arrested on Wednesday and has a $1.5 million bond. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Frankie Martin's Garden to open July 1
Frankie Martin's Garden to open July 1
rung for women
President of Rung for Women speaks out after Roe v. Wade overturn
slu law professor
SLU law professor talks local impacts of Roe v. Wade overturn
Illinois planned parenthood
Illinois clinics see spike in demand for abortion services as Roe v. Wade is overturned
local reaction roe v. wade
Local reaction to SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade