Man charged with homicide of 3-year-old in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Troy L. Cooper of Cahokia Heights was charged Friday after a 3-year-old was shot and killed in East St. Louis Sunday.

Cooper, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Police allege Cooper fired shots at a passing vehicle around 15th and Broadway and fatally shot the 3-year-old boy and also struck an 11-year-old boy. The 11-year-old survived the shooting.

Cooper was arrested on Wednesday and has a $1.5 million bond. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

