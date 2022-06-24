Local leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/AP) - Within minutes after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, local leaders expressed their opinions.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the Court was prepared to take this momentous step. Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — the diminished liberal wing of the Court — were in dissent.

Several local Republicans, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, tweeted statements in favor of the ruling. In May, Schmitt said he would take immediate action to allow the abortion ban to take effect and he stood firm by his statement.

With this attorney general opinion, my office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court’s ruling,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Office has been fighting to uphold the sanctity of life since I became attorney general, culminating in today’s momentous court ruling and attorney general opinion. I will continue the fight to protect all life, born and unborn.

Missouri’s GOP-led legislature passed the abortion ban in 2019 in hopes that the 1973 ruling would later be tossed out. Abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother. Anyone who performs an unlawful abortion would face 5 to 15 years in prison.

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley tweeted a short statement.

Former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate GOP hopeful Eric Greitens said the decision is “a huge victory for the life movement.”

Life is the most precious gift from our Creator and is always worthy of protection, especially the unborn who are the most vulnerable. We saw how liberals and extremists went to disgusting lengths to leak the draft opinion last month as a way to damage this sacred institution for their radical political agenda. But their reprehensible actions were no match for level-headed justices who looked at the case without prejudice or predisposition. As governor, I called the first-ever pro-life special session as a response to weak RINOs who failed to stand up for the sanctity of life. As a result, we passed the ‘Missouri Miracle,’ the most pro-life legislation in the country, which continues to serve as the blueprint for other states with the courage to protect the unborn.

Democratic representatives in Missouri and Illinois voiced their opinions as well.

In a statement, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated,

Today’s decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century. As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents. The bottom line: on critical, personal choices involving a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions about her own body, do you trust her or the government? The Supreme Court now says a woman’s right to privacy does not extend to the most personal, private choice she will ever face.

Abortion care IS health care. It was so before this. And it will remain so after this.



We don’t care what a far-right extremist Supreme Court that is in a crisis of legitimacy says. Your racist, sexist, classist ruling won’t stop us from accessing the care we need. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 24, 2022

Therefore, our health department will consult with every abortion provider and use every resource of @STLCounty government to ensure County employees and residents have access to the services they need to stay healthy. 2/2 — County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) June 24, 2022

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the ruling was “a direct assault on the right to privacy and self-determination.”

“..To women everywhere: abortion is still safe and legal in Illinois. Governor Pritzker enshrined the right to choose into state law in preparation for this very moment and we will not go backward. Illinoisans overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to control her own future––and Governor Pritzker will fight like hell to protect those rights.” his official statement read.

Missouri US Senate candidate Lucas Kunce demanded Congress codify Roe v Wade.

“As of this moment, abortion is no longer legal in the state of Missouri, even in cases of rape or incest,” said Kunce. “For nearly 50 years, Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land. And now, the Supreme Court has taken away the right to choose. This is a Big Brother attack on all of us, and we have to fight back. Congress must immediately end the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade. If they won’t, then we must replace them.”

KMOV ran an exclusive poll in May found that 48% of Missourians say at least some abortions should be permitted while 46% say very few or none should be allowed. Of those, 26% say abortion should always be legally permitted, 22% say it should be legal with some restrictions, 29% say abortion should be illegal, except in cases of rape, incent, or to save a mother’s life, and 13% say abortion should always be illegal.

Of those who took the poll, 47% of responders say Roe V. Wade should remain the law of the land, while 31% feel it should be overturned.

If Roe V. Wade is overturned, pollsters found that 58% of Missouri adults are opposed to an existing Missouri law that would automatically go into effect and ban all abortions.

