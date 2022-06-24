Local leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/AP) - Within minutes after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, local leaders expressed their opinions.
The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the Court was prepared to take this momentous step. Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — the diminished liberal wing of the Court — were in dissent.
Several local Republicans, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, tweeted statements in favor of the ruling. In May, Schmitt said he would take immediate action to allow the abortion ban to take effect and he stood firm by his statement.
Missouri’s GOP-led legislature passed the abortion ban in 2019 in hopes that the 1973 ruling would later be tossed out. Abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother. Anyone who performs an unlawful abortion would face 5 to 15 years in prison.
Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley tweeted a short statement.
Former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate GOP hopeful Eric Greitens said the decision is “a huge victory for the life movement.”
Democratic representatives in Missouri and Illinois voiced their opinions as well.
In a statement, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated,
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the ruling was “a direct assault on the right to privacy and self-determination.”
“..To women everywhere: abortion is still safe and legal in Illinois. Governor Pritzker enshrined the right to choose into state law in preparation for this very moment and we will not go backward. Illinoisans overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to control her own future––and Governor Pritzker will fight like hell to protect those rights.” his official statement read.
Missouri US Senate candidate Lucas Kunce demanded Congress codify Roe v Wade.
KMOV ran an exclusive poll in May found that 48% of Missourians say at least some abortions should be permitted while 46% say very few or none should be allowed. Of those, 26% say abortion should always be legally permitted, 22% say it should be legal with some restrictions, 29% say abortion should be illegal, except in cases of rape, incent, or to save a mother’s life, and 13% say abortion should always be illegal.
Exclusive Poll: Majority of Missourians blame Biden for inflation, feel some abortions should be legal
Of those who took the poll, 47% of responders say Roe V. Wade should remain the law of the land, while 31% feel it should be overturned.
If Roe V. Wade is overturned, pollsters found that 58% of Missouri adults are opposed to an existing Missouri law that would automatically go into effect and ban all abortions.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.