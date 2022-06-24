Culver House to be torn down for Powell Hall expansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The end is confirmed for a historic city home sitting in the shadow of Powell Hall.

Demo permits have been drafted for the Culver House on Delmar in Midtown. The house will be torn down as Powell Hall goes through a $100 million expansion. The demolition could start in the next month.

A St. Louis Symphony spokesperson said efforts to raise money to save the 136-year-old Culver House have not been successful. Costs for that are estimated between $2.5-3 million.

