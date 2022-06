ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis County Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man connected to a bank robbery at First Community Credit Union on Tesson Ferry Road Thursday.

The robbery happened around 12:20 p.m. The man was last seen on foot wearing a long-sleeve shirt, a white hat and jeans.

Seeking to identify a male connected to a bank robbery at First Community Credit Union on Tesson Ferry Rd. Occurred on 6/23 at 12:22PM. Last seen on foot, wearing work boots, jeans, and a long sleeve white shirt. Contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 with information. pic.twitter.com/YzvESj535T — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 23, 2022

