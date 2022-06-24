Advertisement

Cori Bush to publish book on her journey to politics

By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- U.S. Congresswoman from Missouri Cori Bush is set to publish a book in October on her journey in becoming a politician.

“The Forerunner: A story of pain and perseverance in America” is a memoir that details how the Ferguson uprisings in 2014 led Bush to want to run for public office. She became the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress in 2020.

The book also includes Bush’s activism for Black lives, her experience as a minimum-wage worker and her surviving domestic and sexual violence.

