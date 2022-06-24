4Warn Forecast: Heat Surges Saturday, Few Storms Possible

Weather Discussion: Rain is trying to push in late this Friday afternoon but will mostly fall apart before it hits St. Louis or right over us with a very light rain possible. Light showers more likely to the northwest as the rain dissipates. Otherwise cloudy and warm for the evening.

Saturday is when we get a one day surge of intense heat. It won’t be a heat wave at all, just one day of intense heat. As the warm front arrives Saturday morning there is a slight 10% chance for a spot shower or storm. Then a hot day with a high in the upper 90s and a heat index near 102. Some models develop isolated but heavy showers or storms in the afternoon. Chances appear low for this to develop though as the cold front and thus the better trigger for storms doesn’t arrive until later in the evening and nighttime. So, expect a low chance for a spotty storm in the afternoon and then increasing chances during the evening and night. Some of the storms Saturday night may be strong to severe, and right now the focus for the strongest storms is northwest of St. Louis.

Any rain chances diminish by late morning Sunday and the cooler air comes spilling in. Sunday will still be muggy in the morning, but the humidity will be falling during the day.

