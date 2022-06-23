Pre-trial hearing in Greitens child custody case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/AP) - Current Missouri Senate GOP hopeful Eric Greitens and his ex-wife are scheduled for another pre-trial hearing in an ongoing child custody case.

As part of the case, Sheena Greitens accused eric of physically abusing her and their children. Disputing those claims, the former Missouri governor said that his ex-wife is working with political operatives to attack him and did get permission to look through her phone records to try to prove his case.

Sheena, who is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas, sought divorce from Eric Greitens after a sex scandal that led to his resignation as governor in June 2018. She’s now asking the court to move the custody case to Austin in part to spare her children from renewed public attention as Eric Greitens tries to mount a political comeback.

The allegations could complicate his bid to emerge from Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary as the GOP nominee and potentially jeopardize his party’s chance to hold onto a key Senate seat in the general election.

In the March affidavit, Sheena Greitens casts her ex-husband as someone who threatened to use his political connections and influence in order to destroy her reputation to win custody of the children.

“Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet, and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home,” Sheena Greitens wrote in the filing. “I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home,” later adding that his “behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by his hair.”

In 2019, one of her sons came home from a visit with his dad “with a swollen face, bleeding gums and loose tooth,” she said in the March filing. In the latest document, Sheena Greitens said she has “photographic evidence” of the injuries.

The trial is scheduled to begin July 15.

