Mike Parson to reveal new effort to reduce crime in Missouri

Governor Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address.
Governor Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address.(Tim Bommel | Tim Bommel, House of Representatives)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is coming to St. Louis Tuesday, June 28, to reveal a new effort to reduce crime in Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson will join them to talk about the importance of the Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri plan. This effort will be aimed at working with the Missouri General Assembly and the administration to pass new policies to reduce crime.

The Missouri Chamber poll shows that more than 70% of Missouri business leaders say crime is hurting the state’s economy. The launch plan will also include Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety Sandra Karsten, and businesses and individuals involved in second-chance employment programs.

