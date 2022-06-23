Memorials erected in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Granite memorials have been erected in honor of fallen St. Louis Firefighter Benjamin Polson.

The memorials were erected last week at Engine House 13 by Eric Nordike of Southern Illinois Monument Company. The project was made possible by the Nordike and the St. Louis Hero Network’s Ben Polson Memorial Fund.

Polson, 33, died after an abandoned and neglected northside home caught fire and collapsed in January.

