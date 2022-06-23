Advertisement

Memorials erected in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

A granite memorial to remember Firefighter Polson.
A granite memorial to remember Firefighter Polson.(St. Louis Hero Network)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Granite memorials have been erected in honor of fallen St. Louis Firefighter Benjamin Polson.

The memorials were erected last week at Engine House 13 by Eric Nordike of Southern Illinois Monument Company. The project was made possible by the Nordike and the St. Louis Hero Network’s Ben Polson Memorial Fund.

Polson, 33, died after an abandoned and neglected northside home caught fire and collapsed in January.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says
Governor Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address.
Mike Parson to reveal new effort to reduce crime in Missouri