Loved ones remember 4 young men killed in North County house explosion

Black Jack, Mo. (KMOV) -A community shared its heartbreak Wednesday as they remembered the victims killed in a North County house explosion.

“All four boys was loved by everyone. Not an ounce of hate in their heart,” says relative Diamonte Cooks.

Cooks survived the explosion that killed his little brother, his cousin and two friends.

A memorial of candles, balloons, and flowers was set up just feet away from the house which now sits charred and burned.

“Seeing the amount of love they have for the people that have died in the house brings joy to me,” says Cooks.

Family and friends filled the street of Parker Road to remember 18-year-old Damario Cooks, 17-year-old Christopher Jones, 21-year-old William Jones and 16-year-old Travell Eason. Diamonte says everyone referred to his baby brother Damario as “Mouse”.

“He’s like a teddy bear. He was probably one of the best people to lean on when things are going on because he was good at listening,” he says.

It’s one of many memories he plans to hold onto in the midst of a vigil for closure and goodbyes.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.