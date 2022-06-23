Advertisement

Heavy police presence outside White Castle in University City

There was a large police presence at a White Castle in University City following a report of a shooting Thursday.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – There is a heavy police presence outside a White Castle in University City.

Officers were called to the fast-food restaurant in the 7300 block of Olive Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. Police have not said if anyone was injured or if any shots were fired.

News 4′s Melanie Johnson was on the scene shortly after police arrived and saw officers blocking off the restaurant. She also saw a K-9 unit and officers going door-to-door in the neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

