Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign(ky3)
By DAVID A. LIEB and JIM SALTER
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.

During a Thursday hearing in the couple’s child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.”

Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall” his ex-wife.

