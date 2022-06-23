Advertisement

Cori Bush, top health officials to meet with St. Louis Planned Parenthood

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A top government health official will be in St. Louis Thursday to talk with Planned Parenthood about the looming abortion decision.

The Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis is the only place a woman can get an abortion in the entire state. If Roe vs Wade is overturned, nearly all abortions in Missouri would become illegal. The meeting will feature the Health and Human Services Secretary, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and other reproductive healthcare providers.

