St. Louis City sets dates for special election to replace Lewis Reed as BOA president

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis City Election Board announced Thursday it will hold special municipal elections to replace Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed on September 13 and November 8.

The vote in September will determine the two top candidates that advance to the November 8 election. Voters will be able to vote for as many candidates as they want in the initial vote in September.

Lewis Reed resigned after a federal indictment alleged he and two other aldermen, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad, received substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals.

Read: St. Louis Board of Aldermen President, 2 others indicted by federal grand jury

Absentee voting for the primary election will begin on August 2. For more information on the election visit the city’s website or call 314-622-4336.

