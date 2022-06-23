4Warn Forecast: Low Humidity Today
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Sunny and hot today but not too humid. Humidity remains moderate through Friday.
Heat returns on Saturday. There is a chance for a few showers in the morning, but the better chance comes Saturday evening and overnight as a cold front passes through. Those rain chances will linger through about midday on Sunday. This cold front will significantly drop the heat and humidity for early next week.
