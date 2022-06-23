Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Low Humidity Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Sunny and hot today but not too humid. Humidity remains moderate through Friday.

Heat returns on Saturday. There is a chance for a few showers in the morning, but the better chance comes Saturday evening and overnight as a cold front passes through. Those rain chances will linger through about midday on Sunday. This cold front will significantly drop the heat and humidity for early next week.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Forecast: A Break From The Intense Heat
4Warn Forecast: A Break From The Intense Heat
4Warn Forecast: A Break From The Intense Heat
7day
4Warn Forecast: Low Humidity Today
7day
4Warn Forecast: Keeping Humidity Down