4Warn Forecast: Heat Surges Saturday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather Discussion: It will be a typical warm to hot Summer day Friday with a bit more cloud cover and a touch more humidity. However, it’s Saturday that we get a one day surge of intense heat. It won’t be a heat wave at all, just one day of intense heat. As the warm front arrives Saturday morning there is a slight 10% chance for a spot shower or storm. Otherwise it is hot and dry with a heat index near 102. Then Saturday night the cold front approaches with a chance of rain & storms, mainly after 10PM Saturday through Sunday morning.

Any rain chances diminish by the afternoon on Sunday and it will cooler and humidity will be falling.

7 Day Forecast

