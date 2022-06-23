4Warn Forecast: Heat Surges Saturday

Weather Discussion: It will be a typical warm to hot Summer day Friday with a bit more cloud cover and a touch more humidity. However, it’s Saturday that we get a one day surge of intense heat. It won’t be a heat wave at all, just one day of intense heat. As the warm front arrives Saturday morning there is a slight 10% chance for a spot shower or storm. Otherwise it is hot and dry with a heat index near 102. Then Saturday night the cold front approaches with a chance of rain & storms, mainly after 10PM Saturday through Sunday morning.

Any rain chances diminish by the afternoon on Sunday and it will cooler and humidity will be falling.

