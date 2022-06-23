1 victim rushed to hospital after apartment shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in North City.

Police received a call around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of N. 15th St. Reports say two men were allegedly being followed by a red sedan while coming back from a nightclub downtown.

While walking into Cityview Apartments, the victims heard gunshots, possibly coming from the car, and the suspects ran away, according to police. The victim was shot in his leg and listed in stable condition, and the other victim was not injured.

