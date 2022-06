BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bridgeton.

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Lindbergh Blvd. and St. Charles Rock Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 that one person was killed in the crash.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.