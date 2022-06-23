1 in custody after shooting near South City grocery store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was taken into custody after a man was shot near a grocery store in south St. Louis Thursday morning.

Just past 7 a.m., police were called to the Fields Food Market in the 1500 block of Lafayette after a man was shot. He was rushed to the hospital.

One person was taken into custody. A large police presence was also seen at 11th Street and Soulard.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.