Advertisement

There’s a push to tear down the Florida ride that Tyre Sampson fell from

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando is pictured on Monday, March 28, 2022....
The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando is pictured on Monday, March 28, 2022. A Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from the 430-foot (130-meter) Florida drop-tower amusement park ride, according to an autopsy released Monday, June 13, 2022. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fl. (KMOV) – There is a new push to tear down a ride in an Orlando amusement park months after a St. Louis teenager fell to his death.

Tyre Sampson died earlier this year after falling off the FreeFall ride in ICON Park.

Tyre Sampson’s mother: Son’s death on Florida ride could’ve been prevented

Wednesday, state leaders in Florida held a community conversation about the future of the ride and the park. A state official told a crowd that the first stage of the investigation into the 14-year-old’s death is almost complete.

Sampson’s family is calling on the park to install seatbelts and post warnings about height and weight limits. They have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple businesses.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here is a list of places that will have firework displays on the 4th in St. Louis
LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th
St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged 46-year-old Dawan Ferguson, right, with...
Jury selection begins ahead of murder trial for man accused of killing Christian Ferguson
The FBI confirmed a body found in Wyoming's Grand Tetons last week is Gabby Petito.
Judge expects to have decision in Petito family civil suit within two weeks
ARPA finding, Incentive reform
Mayor Jones outlines priorities for incentive reform following federal indictments of former aldermen